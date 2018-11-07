French Police Detain Woman After Bomb Threat at Dunkirk Hospital
French police have detained a woman at a hospital in Dunkirk after she made a bomb threat and sparked a security scare, reported Reuters.
Police said in a statement that the woman made the threat after entering the hospital’s emergency care unit.
Hospital workers alerted the police, who sealed off the area and deployed a bomb-disposal team.
“The person is under police control,” the statement said.
Regional newspaper La Voix du Nord had reported that the woman was threatening to detonate a bomb.
