Kremlin Sees no Prospects For Better U.S. Ties After Elections

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it saw no prospects for an improvement in relations between Russia and the United States following the U.S. midterm elections in which the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, writes Reuters. 

The House victory will give the Democrats the opportunity to block President Donald Trump’s agenda and open his administration to intense scrutiny, and congressional sources say the Democrats will try to harden U.S. policy towards Moscow.

Trump’s fellow Republicans expanded their majority of the U.S. Senate in the Tuesday vote.

