Ford is Looking to Hire 1,700 People for a Factory 80 km from Bulgaria

International car maker Ford has announced it will seek to hire 1,700 workers for its factory, located in the Romanian town of Craiova. The management of the company already meets with local government representatives in neighboring settlements seeking support in finding employees, reports Money.bg

Newly hired people will be involved in the production of a new model at the Craiova plant, according to information from the local Business Review website. Currently there is an EcoSport SUV, and in May Ford has announced that it will start working on a new model in Romania. Currently, the company is the largest employer in the region with more than 4400 staff.

Meanwhile, this week it became clear that the first industrial park in this part of the country - Southern Indistrial Park Craiova will be built near the factory of the automobile company. Investor in the project is the Zacaria Group, with an investment of 28 million euros. The company began investing in Romania in 2005, with investments in cities such as Sibiu, Bucharest, Alba Iulia, Arad and Oradea.