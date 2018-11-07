Congress on Occupational Health Held in Bulgaria for the First Time

The first Congress of Occupational Medicine in Bulgaria brought together Bulgarian and international specialists in the field, reports BNT.

The purpose of the scientific forum is to discuss ways to ensure workers' health and sustainable working capacityvas well as to develop innovative practices and trainings. The Congress is under the patronage of Vice President Iliyana Yotova and is dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the Medical University and the Day of the National Revival Leaders.

The Vice President said that occupational medicine needs to be a bridge between employers and workers.

Iliana Yotova, Vice President: The progress made in the field of safety and health at work puts us in the position of focusing the accumulated professional experience in the field of occupational medicine on the preparedness for solutions and actions to respond to the new challenges. The world around us is too dynamic and changing and we need to be adequate. New regulations are needed to put the activity and the expertise of occupational medicine on a new competitive level.