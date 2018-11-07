Bulgarian PM is on a Working Visit to Finland
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be on a working visit to Finland today and tomorrow.
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be on a working visit to Finland today and tomorrow.
His schedule includes a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipilä which will focus on bilateral relations, the European perspective of the Western Balkans, the challenges currently facing the EU, ways to promote cooperation between Bulgaria and Finland in the context of the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.
- » Congress on Occupational Health Held in Bulgaria for the First Time
- » Up to 30% Higher Tax on Old Cars Next Year in Bulgaria
- » The State Budget for 2019 Enters Today in the National Assembly
- » Residents of the Metropolitan Area "Vazrazhdane" Protest Against the "Green Zone"
- » Parliament Adopts on First Reading Budget 2019 of National Health Insurance Fund
- » Toplofikatsia Sofia is Ready to Start the New Heating Season in the Capital From Tomorrow, November 7
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)