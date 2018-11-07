Bulgarian PM is on a Working Visit to Finland

November 7, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgarian PM is on a Working Visit to Finland

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be on a working visit to Finland today and tomorrow.

His schedule includes a meeting with his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipilä which will focus on bilateral relations, the European perspective of the Western Balkans, the challenges currently facing the EU, ways to promote cooperation between Bulgaria and Finland in the context of the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.

Tags: Finland, working visit, Boyko Borissov
