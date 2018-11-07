Korado Bulgaria with a New Investment of BGN 8.5 Million in Strazhitsa
The Korado Bulgaria radiator manufacturer will invest 8.5 million leva in relocating part of the activity and creating a new paint shop in the newly acquired land near the factory in the town of Strazhitsa, reports Money.bg
The project is expected to be completed within a year and a half. An extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the public company was held today, and dividend distribution was accepted twice a year. The dividend in financial terms is 40% of the first half earnings.
BGN 1,360,816 was allocated, which is close to 10 Bulgarian cents per share. Thus, Korado Bulgaria is one of the first companies in Bulgaria to benefit from the legal changes that allow companies to pay dividends twice a year. The first nine months of the year were record-breaking in terms of profits and sales revenue, according to company data.
Revenues increased by 5% over the reported period on an annual basis and gross profit increased by 39%. In the first nine months of the year sales revenue amounted to 34.05 million leva, compared to 32.45 million leva a year earlier, while profit before taxes rose to 5.86 million leva, compared to 4.20 million leva a year earlier.
- » Ford is Looking to Hire 1,700 People for a Factory 80 km from Bulgaria
- » In October 2018, Total Consumer Confidence Indicator Decreased by 3.2% Compared to July
- » 13 400 People Employed in Metallurgy in Bulgaria. What are the Average Salaries in the Sector?
- » Bulgaria and Turkey in a Fierce Competition for a New Skoda Factory
- » Leading Logistics Company in Bulgaria Discordia Plans to Hire 1,800 Employees and Invest BGN 350 Million
- » The Bulgarian Cabinet Approved Procedure with 9 Stages for Selection of Investor in Belene NPP