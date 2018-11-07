The Composition of the Bulgarian Representation in Brussels will be Changed

Ministers will nominate a new composition of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Bulgaria to the European Union in Brussels.

At the regular governmental meeting will also be elected Executive Director of the 13th Century Bulgaria National Donation Fund.



The agenda of the meeting of the Council of Ministers also envisages amending the Ordinance on the conditions, rules and procedure for regulation and registration of prices of medicinal products adopted by Decree No. 97 of the Council of Ministers of 2013.