The Composition of the Bulgarian Representation in Brussels will be Changed

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | November 7, 2018, Wednesday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Composition of the Bulgarian Representation in Brussels will be Changed

Ministers will nominate a new composition of the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Bulgaria to the European Union in Brussels.

At the regular governmental meeting will also be elected Executive Director of the 13th Century Bulgaria National Donation Fund.
 
The agenda of the meeting of the Council of Ministers also envisages amending the Ordinance on the conditions, rules and procedure for regulation and registration of prices of medicinal products adopted by Decree No. 97 of the Council of Ministers of 2013.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria