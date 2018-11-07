Catalonia Police Say Security Has Seen Possible Explosive Device Inside Suitcase
Catalonia police said on Wednesday that railway security had seen with a scanner a possible explosive device inside a suitcase and were making further checks, Reuters reported.
“We have received notification about 8 am (0700 GMT). Security of (rail company) Adif has seen an object with a scanner the shape of a possible explosive device inside a suitcase. We continue to make checks,” Catalonia police said on Twitter.
