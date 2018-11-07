Plane Made Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport, a Passenger Passed Away

Society » INCIDENTS | November 7, 2018, Wednesday // 10:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Plane Made Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport, a Passenger Passed Away

Passenger airplane landed emergency at Sofia Airport.

According to information from the Ministry of Interior, the landing was due to the poor health of a passenger and the need to make a CPR.

Despite the efforts to help him, the man died.

The plane traveled from Munich to Izmir. It landed on Terminal 2. The machine is preparing to continue the flight along its route.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria