Plane Made Emergency Landing at Sofia Airport, a Passenger Passed Away
Passenger airplane landed emergency at Sofia Airport.
According to information from the Ministry of Interior, the landing was due to the poor health of a passenger and the need to make a CPR.
Despite the efforts to help him, the man died.
The plane traveled from Munich to Izmir. It landed on Terminal 2. The machine is preparing to continue the flight along its route.
