Protest in Ruse Against the Air Pollution
November 7, 2018, Wednesday
pixabay.com
A protest against the dirty air is held this morning in Ruse.
Despite the mass dissatisfaction in the social network, only few people joined the action.
They had led their children with face masks to insist on fresh air in the city.
Residents of the city are dissatisfied with the inactivity of the institutions, according to which there is no air pollution and all indicators are in the norm.
