The State Budget for 2019 Enters Today in the National Assembly

archive

The state budget for 2019 enters today in the National Assembly.

Yesterday MPs voted the budget for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the State Social Security. 

Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova said that today, the deputies of the left will not register at the beginning of the meeting.

For the first time, the healthcare budget will exceed BGN 5 billion next year. BGN 2.5 billion will be allocated for medical services (for primary outpatient care – BGN 225 million, for specialised outpatient care – BGN 250 million, for medical diagnostics activity – BGN 90 million, for hospital care – BGN 2 billion). BGN 167 million are earmarked for dental services and BGN 1.2 billion for medicines and medical devices. In 2019, the health insurance contribution of 8% will remain.

