The Weather will Remain Stable Today Mostly Sunny in Mountains

The weather will remain stable today. Fog or low layered clouds expected for flat areas, with drizzle in some places. The mountains will be mostly sunny.



There will be light east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures between 13°C and 18°C, in Sofia about 16°-17°C. Atmospheric pressure is higher than the average for the month and will remain unchanged.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.