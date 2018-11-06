Parliament Adopts on First Reading Budget 2019 of National Health Insurance Fund
The Parliament has adopted on first reading today the 2019 budget for the National Health Insurance Fund. The budget was supported by 108 MPs, 62 voted against and 10 abstained, reported bTV.
For the first time, the healthcare budget will exceed BGN 5 billion next year. BGN 2.5 billion will be allocated for medical services (for primary outpatient care – BGN 225 million, for specialised outpatient care – BGN 250 million, for medical diagnostics activity – BGN 90 million, for hospital care – BGN 2 billion). BGN 167 million are earmarked for dental services and BGN 1.2 billion for medicines and medical devices. In 2019, the health insurance contribution of 8% will remain
