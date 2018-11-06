Parliament Adopts on First Reading Budget 2019 of National Health Insurance Fund

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 6, 2018, Tuesday // 16:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Parliament Adopts on First Reading Budget 2019 of National Health Insurance Fund Източник: pixabay

The Parliament has adopted on first reading today the 2019 budget for the National Health Insurance Fund. The budget was supported by 108 MPs, 62 voted against and 10 abstained, reported bTV.

For the first time, the healthcare budget will exceed BGN 5 billion next year. BGN 2.5 billion will be allocated for medical services (for primary outpatient care – BGN 225 million, for specialised outpatient care – BGN 250 million, for medical diagnostics activity – BGN 90 million, for hospital care – BGN 2 billion). BGN 167 million are earmarked for dental services and BGN 1.2 billion for medicines and medical devices. In 2019, the health insurance contribution of 8% will remain

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: budget 2019, draft bill, government, GERB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria