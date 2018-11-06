"Toplofikatsia Sofia" is ready to start the new heating season in the capital from tomorrow, November 7, announced the municipal company.

Priority will be given to the heating in kindergartens, educational and health facilities. Below are residential buildings in all areas, administrative and commercial buildings.

According to the requirements of the regulations, the district heating company has the obligation to supply to the customers thermal energy in the substations of the buildings in the period from 1 October to 30 April when the two requirements are met - three consecutive days with a daily average temperature of less than 12 degrees and a forecastNIMH - BAS for permanent cooling.