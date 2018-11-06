Stress Мight Lead to Memory Loss and Brain Shrinkage, Study Says

High stress connected to memory loss

Previous studies have found a relationship between cortisol and dementia risk, but the focus has been mostly on the elderly and the memory area of the brain, called the hippocampus.





Among the new study's strengths, said Seshadri, is that it looked at a group of men and women with an average age of 48 and did MRI brain scans of the entire brain, not just the hippocampus.





Researchers chose more than 2,000 people with no signs of dementia and gave them various psychological exams to measure their thinking skills.

All were part of the Framingham Heart Study, a long-term study sponsored by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. It's been following the health of residents of Framingham, Massachusetts, and their offspring since 1948.





About eight years after initial testing, the group was reevaluated. Blood serum cortisol was measured before breakfast. Then brain MRIs were done and the series of memory and cognitive tests repeated.





After adjusting the data to consider age, sex, body mass and smoking, the study found people with the highest levels of cortisol had the most memory loss.





"I wasn't surprised by the changes in cognition," said Fargo who was not involved in the study. "If you have higher cortisol you're probably stressed out and likely to have more difficulty on cognitive tasks."