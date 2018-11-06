77-Year-Old Woman has Become the Oldest Person to be Charged with Membership in Organised Crime Group

The Special Criminal Court imposed remand in custody on a 77-year-old woman charged with membership in an organized crime group involved in the distribution of drugs in the Lyulin quarter in Sofia, said the press office of the Appellate Prosecutor's Office.

The same measure was imposed on the other three members of the group, including the woman’s grandson, who was the group's leader.

The court justified its decision on the grounds of woman’s good health and risk of committing another crime – when her grandson was absent, she was the one packaging cocaine and marijuana in portions and selling it at her home after a telephone appointment with clients.



The group was arrested on 1 November in an operation of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime and the Special Prosecutor's Office. Different quantities of drugs were found and seized from each of them. Shortly before the law enforcers entered the woman's home, she threw a bag of almost 250 g of marijuana out of the window and attempted to flush some down the toilet.



She was the only group member who had no criminal record. Her grandson was on probation for a previous conviction of drug distribution. The evidence gathered shows that the group was organized in the summer of 2017. The imposed measures are not final and may be appealed before the Special Criminal Court.