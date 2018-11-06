Boyko Borissov Met with Europe's Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt

''Bulgaria and the government are extremely respected among Jewish communities in Europe'', said the chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, reported NovaTV.

During the conversation, the chief rabbi expressed gratitude to the Bulgarian government for the support. He noted that in other parts of Europe there was an increase in anti-Semitism, unlike in Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that our country has always been an example of religious tolerance, and in Bulgaria, there are traditionally no anti-Semitism processes. He added that on these issues there is also a special national coordinator, whose functions are performed by a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Borissov was invited by the Conference of European Rabbis to participate as an honorary guest in their working session at the Munich Security Conference in February 2019.