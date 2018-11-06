Boyko Borissov Met with Europe's Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 6, 2018, Tuesday // 14:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boyko Borissov Met with Europe's Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt Government press center

''Bulgaria and the government are extremely respected among Jewish communities in Europe'', said the chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, reported NovaTV.

 During the conversation, the chief rabbi expressed gratitude to the Bulgarian government for the support. He noted that in other parts of Europe there was an increase in anti-Semitism, unlike in Bulgaria.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed that our country has always been an example of religious tolerance, and in Bulgaria, there are traditionally no anti-Semitism processes. He added that on these issues there is also a special national coordinator, whose functions are performed by a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said that Bulgaria and the government are extremely respected among Jewish communities in Europe. In the talk, Prime Minister Borisov stressed that the feats of the Bulgarians for saving the Bulgarian Jews during the Holocaust should not be forgotten.

Prime Minister Borissov was invited by the Conference of European Rabbis to participate as an honorary guest in their working session at the Munich Security Conference in February 2019.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pinchas Goldschmidt, Boyko Borissov, Holocaust, anti-Semitism
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria