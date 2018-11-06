An Exhibition Presents Over 300 Saved Treasures From Treasure-Hunters in Bulgaria
The exhibition presents over 300 saved treasures with high cultural values from treasure-hunters across the country. The name of the exhibition is "The Saved Treasures of Bulgaria".
It will be opened today at the Archaeological Museum of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS).
The exhibition displays stolen cultural assets that have been the subject of unlawful trafficking.
