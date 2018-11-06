Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova met with British Minister for Arts, Heritage and Tourism Michael Ellis at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London, reported the Bulgarian National Radio,

Minister Angelkova presented Bulgaria as a year-round tourist destination, with a focus on summer and winter tourism, and the many other kinds of specialized tourism.

She emphasized that over 340,000 tourists from Great Britain have visited Bulgaria since the beginning of the year, which is almost 16 percent up on 2017 figures, and expressed the hope that this strong level of interest will continue during the coming winter season.