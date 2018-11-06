27th Polar Antarctic Expedition to Work on Seven Bulgarian Projects

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 6, 2018, Tuesday // 13:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 27th Polar Antarctic Expedition to Work on Seven Bulgarian Projects

For the first time, the 27th Antarctic Expedition will work on seven Bulgarian national projects, Director of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute Prof. Hristo Pimpirev told Focus Radio.

In his words, the projects were selected among the total of 27. The first group, which is responsible for the logistics at the polar base, is leaving on 9 November, Prof. Pimpirev said. Four of the projects are in the field of biology. Two projects are now starting with the first group, they will explore the diversity of the animals and plants living in the Southern Ocean. The temperature of the water is constant, although minus 1 degree Celsius both in summer and winter, and has a very rich flora and fauna, he said. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria