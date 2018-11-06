27th Polar Antarctic Expedition to Work on Seven Bulgarian Projects

For the first time, the 27th Antarctic Expedition will work on seven Bulgarian national projects, Director of the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute Prof. Hristo Pimpirev told Focus Radio.

In his words, the projects were selected among the total of 27. The first group, which is responsible for the logistics at the polar base, is leaving on 9 November, Prof. Pimpirev said. Four of the projects are in the field of biology. Two projects are now starting with the first group, they will explore the diversity of the animals and plants living in the Southern Ocean. The temperature of the water is constant, although minus 1 degree Celsius both in summer and winter, and has a very rich flora and fauna, he said.