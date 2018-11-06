Enrique Iglesias Arrived in Sofia

Bulgaria: Enrique Iglesias Arrived in Sofia

At Sofia Airport, the world-class Latino star Enrique Iglesias landed and escorted by a specialized escort, headed straight to his hotel.
 
Today, on 6 November at 20:00, Iglesias will be on stage at Arena Armeec in front of a full hall - 15,000 people will welcome their idol on his return to Sofia for his long-awaited show All The Hits Live, enjoying phenomenal success and a series of sold out concerts across Europe.

For his appearance in Arena Armeec there are also very few tickets left - last available in the Eventim network at 79 leva, 109 leva and 159 leva.
 
Enrique Iglesias arrives at the invitation of ART BG and on the occasion of Radio Energy's 13th birthday.

