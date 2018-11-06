Malta Buying Emissions Allocations from Bulgaria Costing €180,000 a Year

Malta has exceeded its annual emissions allocations (AEAs) since 2013 but has covered the deficit by purchasing AEAs from Bulgaria at a price of €180,000 per year, PN MP Jason Azzopardi said quoting a Eur Comm Report, reports Malta Independent.

Speaking in parliament on Monday, Azzopardi made reference to the report entitled 'Paris Climate Agreement: Taking stock of progress' issued on 26 October 2018, which said that Malta is the only EU state who exceeded these emissions.

Azzopardi said this agreement made with Bulgaria was carried out in secret by the government at the end of 2016. This agreement covers the years 2013 to 2020 totalling to €1.4 million. It was done with Cabinet's approval, he noted.

"Malta is the only country from 28 that had to pay to allow us to pollute the air more than allowed," said Azzopardi. Due to the government's incompetence and irresponsibility the taxpayers have to pay fines to foreigners from Malta's taxes, he continued.

Azzopardi also mentioned the new waste collection notice which he described as a 'mess.' Rehashing the saga behind the old legal notice and the new one, he pointed out several mistakes in the latter.

The tender for waste collection imposed the duty to supply and distribute bins and leaflets to every household in 80 days, he said, noting that the document mentioned penalties in cases of non-compliance.

In fact, he said that many were deterred by this condition but a clarification notice was issued insisting on this requirement. Azzopardi then asked the Minister to tell the amount in penalties that were imposed on the selected bidder for obvious issues of non-compliance.

Compost was also part of Azzopardi's speech, saying that in Malta there are only 8,000 hectares of soil. According to the Waste Management Plan, however, Malta generates 150,000 tonnes per annum of clean biodegradable municipal waste. He questioned where all the compost will be used saying that obviously, the compost will be going to the landfill.

Azzopardi also noted government's silence on enforcement.

Whilst acknowledging that the aim behind the establishment of Ambjent Malta was positive and needed he noted that to date no legal notice has been issued formally launching the authority, as was required by law.