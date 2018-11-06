Lithuanian Retail Chain Maxima has Opened its New Concept Store in Bulgaria.

The company has invested nearly BGN 2 million (€1 million) in the new T Market Express store in Sofia, which is spread across an area of 1,200 square metres.

The new supermarket is modern in design, with quality and convenience as its central focus.

The Highlights

The social zone in the store is open 24/7, and offers free internet access, smartphone charging, and a wide range of healthy and organic foods.

Around 20 hot and cold sandwiches, 30 types of cooked meals, and 15 different fresh salads will be prepared every day at the supermarket.

The freshly-baked, grilled products are made in T Market’s own premises from 100% Bulgarian meat.

A variety of organic foods without sugar and gluten, rice products, nuts, seeds, as well as squeezed fruit jams also await visitors around the clock.

Expanding Business

This is the sixth store the supermarket chain opened in 2018, with two more planned to open their doors to customers by the end of the year in Novi Iskar, and Aytos. This will take the total number of stores to 74 in 36 cities.

Speaking to financial daily Capital, general director of Maxima Bulgaria, Edvinas Volkas, announced that the company plans to open 7-10 stores in 2019.

Another novelty for 2019 is a self-checkout kiosk that will be pilot-tested in the store in Sofia’s Musagenica district.

Over the past three years, Maxima Bulgaria reported a double-digit revenue growth. Volkas expects a 2018 turnover of BGN 310 million (€158.5 million), compared with BGN 221.6 million (€113.3 million) in 2017.

He added that, after significant investments in new stores and expansion, 2018 will be the first year in which the company will end with a positive EBITDA before taxes, interest, and depreciation.