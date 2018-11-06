Trump Unsure if He will Meet with Putin in Paris

President Donald Trump says he probably won’t meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris, but will meet with him at the G-20 gathering of world leaders this year in Argentina, reported ABC News.

White House national security adviser John Bolton had said previously Trump would meet Putin this week when he travels to Paris for the Armistice Day 100th anniversary.

But Trump told reporters as he departed for a trio of rallies Monday that he wasn’t sure the venue was right.

He says of Putin: “I’m not sure that we’ll have a meeting in Paris. Probably not.”

Still, he says they will be meeting at the G-20 gathering and have “probably plenty of meetings” after that.

Trump has tried to reset relations with Russia despite the country’s 2016 election meddling efforts.