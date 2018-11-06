Trump Unsure if He will Meet with Putin in Paris

World | November 6, 2018, Tuesday // 09:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Trump Unsure if He will Meet with Putin in Paris pixabay.com

President Donald Trump says he probably won’t meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris, but will meet with him at the G-20 gathering of world leaders this year in Argentina, reported ABC News. 

White House national security adviser John Bolton had said previously Trump would meet Putin this week when he travels to Paris for the Armistice Day 100th anniversary.

But Trump told reporters as he departed for a trio of rallies Monday that he wasn’t sure the venue was right.

He says of Putin: “I’m not sure that we’ll have a meeting in Paris. Probably not.”

Still, he says they will be meeting at the G-20 gathering and have “probably plenty of meetings” after that.

Trump has tried to reset relations with Russia despite the country’s 2016 election meddling efforts.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, Paris, Vladimir Putin, meeting, G-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria