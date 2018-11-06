Owners of the Shot Dead Horses Claim that They Have No Enemies

Owners of horses from Pravets and Botevgrad complained that more than 20 horses were killed last week, reported bTV.

They claim they have no enemies.



The Botevgrad District Prosecutor's Office confirmed two killed and eight shot horses near Kalugerovo village, Pravets municipality.

There is a pre-trial proceeding for a crime - "manifestation of cruelty to an animal and unlawful death or permanent disability", for which up to 3 years imprisonment and a fine of BGN 1 to 5 thousand are foreseen.