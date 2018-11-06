Parliament Will Meet Today to Discuss Budget 2019

Parliament will hold extraordinary session today from 3pm. MPs will discuss at first reading the draft budgets of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the State Social Security. The program also includes the submission of the reports on the State Budget Bill for 2019.

However, in order for the debates to begin, the parliament must have a quorum. Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova announced yesterday that the deputies from the left will not register in the hall. If the majority provided a quorum, the BSP would participate in the debates with its alternative budget.