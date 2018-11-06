Incredible 96-year-old Actress Stoynka Mutafova Steps off the Stage but Just Temporarily

Society | November 6, 2018, Tuesday
Stoyanka Mutafova is temporarily withdrawing from the theatrical scene. This was announced by NOVA theatrical producer Kiril Kirilov.
 
She will not play in shows in November because she felt a bit tired and overwhelmed.
 
In December, however, the actress will return to the audience, and in February she is preparing her jubilee performance "70 years on stage".

