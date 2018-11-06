Incredible 96-year-old Actress Stoynka Mutafova Steps off the Stage but Just Temporarily
Society | November 6, 2018, Tuesday // 08:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Stoyanka Mutafova is temporarily withdrawing from the theatrical scene. This was announced by NOVA theatrical producer Kiril Kirilov.
She will not play in shows in November because she felt a bit tired and overwhelmed.
In December, however, the actress will return to the audience, and in February she is preparing her jubilee performance "70 years on stage".
