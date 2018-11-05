Action Involving Russian and American Planes over the Black Sea (Video)

The US has accused Russian military of dangerously intercepting a US-based airplane EP-3E Aries in the international airspace over the Black Sea by a Russian Su-27 fighter.

An incident report was published by the US Navy press service in Europe and Africa on Monday.

On 5 November 2018:

US airplane EP-3E Aries, which was flying in the international airspace over the Black Sea, was intercepted by the Russian Su-27.

This interaction was dangerous because the Su-27 performed a high-speed flight right in front of the plane, putting the pilots and the crew in jeopardy, "the message said.

"Despite the fact that Russian military has the right to operate in international airspace, such interaction was irresponsible," the US Navy press service said in Europe and Africa.

From the Russian side say the incident happened on the border of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Ministry of Defense press service said that the US intelligence aircraft had been detected and immediately picked up by a Su-27 fighter that identified and escorted it to avoid a violation of Russia's airspace boundary.

Officials say the Russian airplane has complied with all safety measures, TASS reported.