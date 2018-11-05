Bulgaria and Kosovo will Co-operate in Film Productions

The Bulgarian Council of Ministers approved the draft Agreement on Cinematographic Co-production between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Government of the Republic of Kosovo, reporst TransmediumNews

The signing of this Agreement is intended to establish the general contractual relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Kosovo in the course of cooperation in the field of cinematographic co-productions. The draft Agreement satisfies the mutual interests of both parties and contains all the necessary texts for the development of the realistic possible relations between the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Kosovo in the field of cinematographic co-productions. It regulates the possibilities for cooperation in the field of film production.

The co-production will support the film industries of both countries and will contribute to the economic growth of film, television, video and new media production as well as the distribution of these products in Bulgaria and Kosovo.

