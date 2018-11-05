Bulgarian Naval Base Doubled for Exterior Shots on Movie with Gerard Butler
Submarine thriller Hunter Killer built sets at Ealing Studios in west London and used water tank facilities at Pinewood, while also filming Bulgarian locations as Russia, reports TransmediumNews.
The story follows Gerard Butler’s submarine commander as he attempts to rescue the president of Russia when the leader is kidnapped by a rogue Russian general.
