Bulgarian Naval Base Doubled for Exterior Shots on Movie with Gerard Butler

Society » CULTURE | November 5, 2018, Monday // 21:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Naval Base Doubled for Exterior Shots on Movie with Gerard Butler

Submarine thriller Hunter Killer built sets at Ealing Studios in west London and used water tank facilities at Pinewood, while also filming Bulgarian locations as Russia, reports TransmediumNews

The story follows Gerard Butler’s submarine commander as he attempts to rescue the president of Russia when the leader is kidnapped by a rogue Russian general.

Read more about the film here 

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria