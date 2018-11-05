Bulgarian Crime Group for Trafficking Cultural Property in Spain was Dismantled

Bulgarian crime group for trafficking in cultural property in Spain has been dismantled, Prosecutor Siyka Mileva said at a press briefing of the Special Prosecutor's Office and the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime regarding the special operation, Focus News Agency reports.

“The group members are Bulgarian citizens who live in Bulgaria and Spain. On October 23, a police operation was conducted in both countries and over 20 addresses were searched. The Spanish authorities had issued European arrest warrants for Bulgarian citizens, nine were detained in Spain and four here, proceedings for their extradition are underway. Some 30,000 items were found, which appear to be movable cultural properties, 600 items were found in Bulgaria, metal detectors, mobile phones and laptops were seized. The vehicles of the transport company that carried the objects to Spain were also searched, 180,000 euro packed in small white bags was seized. A shipment through a large shipping company, which contained many objects that appear to be movable cultural properties, was also stopped and seized” the prosecutor explained. “These are two parallel criminal proceedings taking place in Bulgaria and Spain, the pre-trial proceedings instituted here concern an organised crime group involved in trafficking in cultural property, while the proceedinfs in Spain are against a group involved in fraud and money laundering,” she added.