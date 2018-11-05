Head of Agency for Bulgarians Abroad was Removed from the Post

By a decision of the government, Petar Haralampiev was released from the post of chairperson of the State Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, the government press office said on 5th of November. Haralampiev’s position will be temporarily filled by the Deputy Chairperson of the Agency, Dimitar Vladimirov, until new Chair is appointment.

Petar Haralampiev; the Chief Secretary, Krasimir Tomov and more than 20 officials of the Agency for Bulgarians Abroad were arrested in a specialized operation on 29th of October. The Specialised Prosecutor's Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission are investigating an organised criminal group suspected of corruption and document crimes.

 
