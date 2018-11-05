Famous Bulgarian Footballer Hristo Stoichkov Published his Memoirs

One of the most anticipated biography books – the one of Bulgarian international footballer Hristo Stoichkov, was presented to the public on 5th of November. The life and career of one of the most talented Bulgarian players and considered the greatest Bulgarian footballer of all-time are collected on 400 pages. Three former Bulgarina Presidents, Petar Stoyanov, Georgi Parvanov and Rossen Plevneliev, were among the special guests who first received an autograph, reports BNT.

Like everything else in Stoichkov's life, the official presentation of his biography can be defined in one word - spectacular. The Golden Ball winner gathered in one place the sports and political elite of Bulgaria to present the story of his life.

Hristo Stoichkov: I have not hidden anything. Nothing spared.

How he won the respect of the whole world ? What is the path Stoichkov walked from the football team of the tobacco plant in Plovdiv to the fourth place in the world? Stoichkov does not spare anything in the pages of his biography.

Petar Stoyanov (President of Bulgaria,1997–2002) : His biography, his career as a whole are a good lesson, I think, for the whole Bulgarian nation.



Georgi Parvanov (President of Bulgaria for two terms,2002 - 2012) : Wherever I have ever been and Bulgaria is mentioned, everyone associated it with Stoichkov.



Rossen Plevneliev (President of Bulgaria, 2012 - 2017): The most popular Bulgarian personality. Everybody knows him, everyone loves him.

Each of the guests of the presentation certainly has their own stories with Stoichkov, but in the book he tells them from his own perspective.

Emil Kostadinov (footballer): He is a person who tells the truth straight in your face.



Iliyana Raeva, President of the Bulgarian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation: The Greatest of All Times. He is a one off.