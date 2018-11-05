More than 80 People Kidnapped in Cameroon
More than 80 people, mostly children, were kidnapped from a school in the city of Bamenda in western Cameroon early on Monday, government and military sources said, reports Reuters.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction in the English-speaking region where separatists are fighting to form a breakaway state.
The separatists have imposed curfews and closed down schools as part of their protest against President Paul Biya’s French-speaking government.
A government spokesman said it was keeping track of an event but that it could not comment further.
The separatist movement gathered pace in 2017 after a government crackdown on peaceful demonstrations. Many people have fled Bamenda and other centers to seek refuge in more peaceful Francophone regions.
