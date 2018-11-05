Kubrat Pulev Could Challenge Anthony Joushua in 2019

Kubrat Pulev could face Anthony Joshua in a World Heavyweight World Cup (IBF) match, the Bulgarian said. Pulev is the official contender for one of the British belts after winning over Hughie Fury and is waiting for his turn, reports Dnevnik.



"I think that such a match will be a fact next year. It is quite possible that I will probably have other matches before, maybe one or two. It is all a matter of time, "Pulev said.



After his victory over Fury, he announced he was ready to fight Joshua in two months. British promoter Eddie Hern said initially that a game could be held soon, but a few days ago the world champion in four versions (IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO) announced that there would be no matches before April 13.



"Definitely in my match with Hughie Fury it was obvious that I had not played a long of time and that led to my more passive play, I was a little cautious, I want to avoid this before Joshua," Pulev added.