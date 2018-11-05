Bulgarian Police Busted Fake Money Printing Factory for US Dollars in Varna
Crime | November 5, 2018, Monday
Ministry of Interior
Bulgarian police busted fake money printing factory for US dollars in Varna, reported bTV.
Policemen detained three people who have been charged, the Interior Ministry said.
A total of about $ 1,350,000 have been seized from the printing factory, some of them were not even finished.
Inks used for the banknotes imitate magnetic ink, making them difficult to recognize, the Ministry of Interior added.
