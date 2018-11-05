Stray Dogs Attacked a Child in the Center of Haskovo
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A pack of stray dogs attacked a 5-year-old child. The incident happened right in the center of Haskovo in front of the stage of Svoboda Square. There the child played with friends, reports Darik
A pack of stray dogs attacked a 5-year-old child. The incident happened right in the center of Haskovo in front of the stage of Svoboda Square. There the child played with friends, reports Darik
The kid run to his friend when stray dogs surrounded him and started barking. The child's mother was a few yards from her son with her other older child. The elderly people who stood on the benches intervened.
The woman has not filed a complaint because she does not believe it will have an effect.
- » Young French Woman Hanged herself in the Center of Lovech
- » Indonesia Lion Air Jet’s Flight Recorder Found 3 Days After Crash
- » Indonesian Authorities Search Underwater For Bodies and Plane
- » No Data For Bulgarians Dead or Injured with the Indonesian Plane Crashed into the Sea
- » Leicester Football Club Boss Killed in Helicopter Crash
- » Indonesian Plane Crashes into Sea with 189 Passengers on Board
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)