Stray Dogs Attacked a Child in the Center of Haskovo

A pack of stray dogs attacked a 5-year-old child. The incident happened right in the center of Haskovo in front of the stage of Svoboda Square. There the child played with friends, reports Darik 
 
The kid run to his friend when stray dogs surrounded him and started barking. The child's mother was a few yards from her son with her other older child. The elderly people who stood on the benches intervened.

The woman has not filed a complaint because she does not believe it will have an effect. 

