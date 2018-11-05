Brave Baby Bear Tries to Reach its Mom by Climbing a Snow Mountain (Video)

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a baby bear trying to reach its mother by climbing a snow mountain.

In the video 2 minute video, the mother bear can be seen observing her baby from top of the mountain. The little bear slips several times on the treacherous snowy mountain but finally manages to reach the top.





The video was originally shared by Scottish TV presenter Storm Huntley on Twitter. It currently has over 13 million views, 30,000 retweets and 95, 000 likes.

At the beginning of the video, the mother can be seen climbing the snowy mountain quite easily. Her baby follows her for a while but struggles to keep up and slips to the bottom of the mountain.

Determined to reach the top, the bear makes the climb again but slips for the second time. In the third attempt, it takes its mother’s route but slips even further to a snow-free area.

The fourth attempt was the most difficult one but the little bear displayed steely resolve and made the long climb to the top where its mother was waiting patiently.

The video has now garnered a lot of reactions on Twitter.



According to some users, the guilt of the dramatic situation is entirely of the pilot of the drone, who may have scared the mother and her little one.









Source:timesnownews.com