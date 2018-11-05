The Мost Beautiful Airports Around the World
2. Abu Dhabi Airport
3. Lyon–Saint-Exupéry Airport
4. Marrakech Menara Airport, Morocco
5. Incheon International Airport
6.Washington-Dulles Airport, USA
7.Beijing Airport, China
8. Denver International Airport (US)
9.Kansai International Airport (Japan)
10.Los Angeles International Airport
Among the thousands of airports around the world, there are a few that are really stunning. They can surprise us not only with the incredible architecture but also with their coziness. Brightside chose to show us where the stunning terminals are.
