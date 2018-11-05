How Long will Bulgaria Enjoy the Sun and High Temperatures?

The Morning today began at significantly lower temperatures compared to the almost spring temperatures ​​recorded in the previous days. In several regions of the country this morning the degrees were typical of the season - about 0 degrees.

The nice warm days, however, are not over yet. Until November 20th, we will stay in the warm autumn, the meteorologist of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Anastasia Stoycheva, told BNT.

And this week will have high temperatures, the weather really remains warm for the month, "said the expert. But the temperatures will gradually decrease and by the end of the week they will be between 13 and 18 degrees. The weather will remain unchanged in the coming days - there will be low clouds and fogs in the plains, and more sun in the mountains .

The weather is expected to stay calm and with almost no rainfall until mid-November, Stoycheva said. The period, in the first half of the month, seems to be dry, she said.