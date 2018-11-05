Veliko Tarnovo University Canceled the illegal Diplomas of 170 Italians

Veliko Tarnovo University has canceled the certificates for professional qualification "teacher", which it issued to 170 Italians. In May, the Ministry of Education and Science issued a recommendation to the higher school to invalidate the documents, as they were issued illegally according to the agency. The ministry also appeals to the prosecution on the case.

Currently, the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo has established that the evidence of professional qualifications of Italians has been canceled. However, there is also evidence of a crime - forging a document used by the National Agency for Assessment and Accreditation. The case file is sent to the Regional Prosecutor's Office in Sofia, according to the BNR.

In an investigation at Veliko Tarnovo University this year the Education Ministry found that in 2016 the Academic Council of the Higher School decided to recognize the professional qualification of "teacher" for 170 Italian citizens. They were illegally enrolled for a course to acquire this qualification at the European Polytechnic University - Pernik. However, the University of Pernik has no accreditation to train teachers and to issue certificates of teaching. Thus the documents are issued by the University of Veliko Tarnovo, which has this right.

According to the Ministry of Education, the decision to issue the documents was not actually voted by the Academic Council but was documented in the minutes of its meeting on 18 April 2016. This was also confirmed by the subsequent inspection of the prosecutor's office. According to it, a decision was made by the higher authority of the university, which is a criminal act, the prosecution said. The counterfeit document was used by the Rector of the University. The law provides for imprisonment of up to two years.