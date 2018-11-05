The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office is Investigating the Shooting of Eight Horses

Crime | November 5, 2018, Monday // 14:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office is Investigating the Shooting of Eight Horses

Two horses are dead and six are treated and recovering from their wounds in a serious criminal incident in the village of Kalugerovo, Pravets municipality, the Prosecutor's Office

On November 1, a resident of the village sent a signal to police in Pravets after he found the eight animals shot. No cartridges, projectiles and cartridge cases have been found in the sight of the scene, as well as in the bodies of the animals. Veterinary and medical expertise is assigned, there will be an investigation.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Botevgrad has initiated pre-trial proceedings in connection with shot horses. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria