The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office is Investigating the Shooting of Eight Horses

Two horses are dead and six are treated and recovering from their wounds in a serious criminal incident in the village of Kalugerovo, Pravets municipality, the Prosecutor's Office

On November 1, a resident of the village sent a signal to police in Pravets after he found the eight animals shot. No cartridges, projectiles and cartridge cases have been found in the sight of the scene, as well as in the bodies of the animals. Veterinary and medical expertise is assigned, there will be an investigation.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Botevgrad has initiated pre-trial proceedings in connection with shot horses.