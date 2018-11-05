Do you want to know how To Develop Your Full Potential? #EUandME
Business | November 5, 2018, Monday // 14:05| Views: | Comments: 0
https://europa.eu/euandme/
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Do you want to know how To Develop Your Full Potential?
The European Union has invested EUR 86 billion to provide more attractive employment opportunities for its citizens.
You can learn more on #EUandME - a European Commission campaign that introduces young people to their opportunities as European citizens.
- » Korean Leader in the Production of Auto Parts Plans to Make Two Plants in Bulgaria
- » Gallup International : 81% of Bulgarians Want the Resignation of Valeri Simeonov
- » Aurubis Invests BGN 260 Million in its Plant in Bulgaria over the Next 4 Years
- » Hewlett Packard Enterprise Sold its Assets and Contracts in Bulgaria
- » Leading British Media Open a Technology Center in Bulgaria
- » The Largest Logistics Center in Bulgaria Costs BGN 165 Million and is 152 km Away from Sofia
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)