Gallup International : 81% of Bulgarians Want the Resignation of Valeri Simeonov

The vast majority of Bulgarians believe that Valeri Simeonov should resign in connection with the statement to mothers of children with disabilities.



Almost 81% of people maintain the idea that the leader of the National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria (NFSB), should be released from the government because of his inappropriate words “shrill women” who “speculated with their supposedly ill children… to achieve their purely materialistic goals”.

This shows Gallup International's independent telephone research data on a panel methodology from October 27 to November 2 among 800 people across the country.

According to the survey, only 15% of Bulgarians do not think that Simeonov should resign.

64% believe that Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is also responsible for Valeri Simeonov's situation, while 31% are in the opposite position, according to data from the sociological survey.





