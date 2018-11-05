Bulgarian Opposition Socialist Party Announced that They Will Not Enter Parliament For a 2019 Budget Vote

MPs from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) tomorrow (November 6) as well as the previous days, will not register for the parliamentary meeting, which is scheduled to look at the government's budget. This was announced by BSP leader Kornelia Ninova.

She announced that BSP will offer support to young working families - a one-time allowance of 6400 BGN for the birth of a second child.

Ninova commented that the government's budget is a way for the government to survive next year and pointed out that the BSP's approach is to offer long-term policies. Guaranteed economic growth, measures to reduce poverty and inequalities, and tackle the biggest problem - the demographic disaster.