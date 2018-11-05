Two Earthquake Aftershocks Felt on Zakynthos Island

Two aftershocks were felt on the island of Zakynthos on Sunday. The Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens announced that a quake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 05.04 on Sunday followed by a moderate quake measuring 5 Richter seven minutes later.

The epicentre of the quakes was located in the sea region 78 km and 59km south of Zakynthos. No damages or injuries have reported so far.

Both quakes are part of the aftershock sequence of the strong earthquake that hit the island on Friday 26 October.