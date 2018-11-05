Maximum Temperatures Today in Bulgaria mostly between 14°C and 19°C

Today, low layered clouds are expected in plains and around water bodies. Around noon and into the afternoon the cloud will start to break, visibility will improve. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. There will be light to moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 14°C and 19°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will remain higher than the November average. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.