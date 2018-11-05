Maximum Temperatures Today in Bulgaria mostly between 14°C and 19°C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 5, 2018, Monday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Maximum Temperatures Today in Bulgaria mostly between 14°C and 19°C

Today, low layered clouds are expected in plains and around water bodies. Around noon and into the afternoon the cloud will start to break, visibility will improve. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. There will be light to moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 14°C and 19°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will remain higher than the November average. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria