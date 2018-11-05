Maximum Temperatures Today in Bulgaria mostly between 14°C and 19°C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 5, 2018, Monday // 10:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, low layered clouds are expected in plains and around water bodies. Around noon and into the afternoon the cloud will start to break, visibility will improve. It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. There will be light to moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 14°C and 19°C. The atmospheric pressure will drop slightly, but will remain higher than the November average. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Evgenia Egova told Focus News Agency.
- » Two Earthquake Aftershocks Felt on Zakynthos Island
- » Storms in Italy Kill at Least 30
- » Some Low Clouds or Fog in Eastern Bulgaria and in the Plains, Sunny in the Rest of the Country
- » Cloudy and Foggy with Light Rain in some Areas of Bulgaria Today
- » Maximum Temperatures in Bulgaria Today between 20° and 25°C
- » For 1 Year, Air Pollution Has Led to the Premature Death of Over 14,000 Bulgarians
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)