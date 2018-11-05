From Today, It Will Be Easier to Travel Between Vratsa and Montana
pixabay.com
From today the movement is restored via the bridge in Vratza and village Kravoder. Due to the repair of the bridge, part of the E79 international road between Vratsa and Montana was closed for traffic for three months, and the traffic was carried out through bypass routes.
Construction was delayed by five days.
The bridge is expected to be launched shortly before noon.
The bridge will make traveling in this part of Northwest Bulgaria easier for the drivers.
