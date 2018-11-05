From Today, It Will Be Easier to Travel Between Vratsa and Montana

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 5, 2018, Monday // 09:26| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: From Today, It Will Be Easier to Travel Between Vratsa and Montana pixabay.com

From today the movement is restored via the bridge in Vratza  and village Kravoder. Due to the repair of the bridge, part of the E79 international road between Vratsa and Montana was closed for traffic for three months, and the traffic was carried out through bypass routes.

Construction was delayed by five days.

The bridge is expected to be launched shortly before noon.

The bridge will make traveling in this part of Northwest Bulgaria easier for the drivers.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: travel, Montana, Vratsa, reconstruction, Bulgaria, drivers, road, bridge
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria