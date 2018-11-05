The Protest Against Valeri Simeonov Today Will be in the Form of a Car Procession

The third оf protests of the parents of children with disabilities against the Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov. They insist on his resignation as soon as possible, reported bTV.

It was announced by the parents that the demonstration will pass more unusually today - in the form of a car procession in Sofia, which will start at 6.30 pm by the Council of Ministers and will continue to the National Palace of Culture.

Although Valery Simeonov apologized for his words to the mothers of children with disabilities, the protesters continue to insist that he should resign his post.