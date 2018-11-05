Bulgarian Foreign Minister Zaharieva Discusses with US Secretary of State the US Visa-Free Program

Bulgaria to be included in the visa-free program of the United States - this is one of the topics that Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva which she will discuss with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, during her working visit to Washington.

The US Secretary of State will accept the Bulgarian Foreign Minister in the early afternoon. They will discuss issues of bilateral and regional interest and the global agenda.

It is also expected that the social security issue of about 400,000 Bulgarians living in the United States will be raised.

During her visit to Washington, Zaharieva will also talk to US Secretary of State John Bolton.